SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR - "This Was Always More Art Than Gimmick For Us"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is featured in a new interview with The Fader discussing the band's new album, We Are Not Your Kind, as well as looking back on the band's career and taking shots at President Donald Trump. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

The Fader: This question would be obvious if you were a horror author or filmmaker, but do you take any pride in the fact that both your music and your image has the capacity to scare the shit out of people?

Taylor: "Yeah, like a sick kind of schadenfreude. But this was always more art than gimmick for us. My whole goal was to make people, at least at first, uncomfortable. Not scare them so much, but to just put them at that sense of unease so they could really feel the level of art that was going on. If you can put someone off of their norm and get them out of their comfort zone, then they really experience art, to me. But it never got by us that people were really, really scared. I mean, if you've got a clown on the band, it's obvious."

The Fader: I think that We Are Not Your Kind is your most efficient album since Vol. 3. On Iowa, All Hope Is Gone, and The Gray Chapter, to different extents, Slipknot sound like they’re lost in the wilderness. Now, it sounds like you have some kind of structure.

Taylor: "You're absolutely right. With Iowa, we wanted to make the heaviest album ever made, and the songs were kind of thrown together on the go. We wrote half of that on the road. Vol. 3 was when we first really tried to have a vision for something. It started with Clown going, 'Let's really try to push the boundaries of this and see where we can go.' And it was because of the turmoil on All Hope Is Gone, and the solemnity of .5 that you could feel that that same kind of mindset wasn't there. With this album we came into it like, 'Let's build something.' This isn't just a collection of songs. This is a story. This is a completion. This is exactly what we've been trying to get back to for a long time."

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

