SLIPKNOT Guitarist JIM ROOT Reveals How METALLICA's Ride The Lightning Influenced His Musical Path

WMMR's Brent Porche caught up with Slipknot guitarist Jim Root (#4) at the 2019 Knotfest Roadshow. Root discusses how he initially turned down joining Slipknot (twice), his first ever show with Slipknot, his first ever tour on Ozzfest '99, how his Jester mask came to be, meeting heroes Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, seeing Metallica on the Master Of Puppets tour, and what plans might be in store for Slipknot's 25th anniversary.

On how Metallica influenced his musical path:

"I was listening to Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister, Ratt, stuff like that; guitar-oriented music at that time. I think I was 13 or 14 years old. And then, after school, I remember going to this guy Jason - another guitar player up where I grew up - and he was like, 'You need to check this out.' He's played 'Fight Fire With Fire' (from Metallica's Ride The Lightning) and I was like, 'What is this? This is next level. I've never heard a drummer play like that, I've never heard nothing like that...' I mean, I appreciate Ratt and those other bands for what they are, but at that time your mind's a sponge and you just want to be as extreme as you can with the guitar. I needed to learn how to pick that fast, needed to learn downstrokes, and that really helped form me as a guitar player.

Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good, all that stuff, once you found that record... back in those days, there wasn't, like, streaming, wasn't word-to-mouth social media, it was: you go to a record store and you go for the cover that looks cool and you hope the band's cool and you listen to it. Then you study the artwork, you read the lyrics and all that. So, after Ride the Lightning, it was all bets are off. I was looking for bands like Onslaught, Overkill, Anthrax, Megadeth, you name it."

Check out the complete audio interview here.

The clip below features Root taking Stay Metal Ray through his Knotfest Roadshow rig used this past summer.