SLIPKNOT Guitarist MICK THOMSON Undergoes Spinal Surgery - “I Recently Joined The Cyborg Club”
February 8, 2017, an hour ago
newsheavy metalslipknotmick thomson
Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson has revealed via Instagram (see below) that he recently underwent spinal surgery at Beverly Hills Spine Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. The operation was overseen by orthopedic spine surgeon Brian Perri.
Says Thomson: “Sore as fuck but hope to be back to mid 2000s banging by our next record cycle. Should probably just have every disc replaced all the way down to be safe. Dr. Perri and the entire staff were awesome.”
At the 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, Jackson Guitars debuted the new USA Signature Limited Edition Mick Thomson Soloist guitar. In the clip below, hear from Thomson introduce the guitar and shares a few details.