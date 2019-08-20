SLIPKNOT Guitarist MICK TOMSON On New Album - "If You Don’t Like It, Who Cares? We're Not Interested In Being All Things To All People"

Guitar World snagged an exclusive interview with Slipknot axemen Jim Root and Mick Thomson, who offered a look inside the making of their new album, We Are Not Your Kind. Following is an excerpt from the feature.

On the new album

Root: “You can either evolve with us and get with it, or maybe you’re just not there yet, and maybe we’re not your band. But we’re always going to do what we’re going to do.”

Thomson: “It’ll be loved, it’ll be hated, but whatever. We’re certainly not for everybody. And if you don’t like it, I mean, who cares? We’re not interested in being all things to all people. We’re just trying to remain honest to ourselves.”

On choosing We Are Not Your Kind as the title

Thomson: "Well, Corey writes all the lyrics, and they’re usually very specific to him. But as soon as I heard that line (from non-album track "All Out Life") I was like, 'There you go - there’s your fucking record title!' Because we’re not for all people, and we don’t really care. We do what we do for us, mostly, and the people who are into it are into it. But in all likelihood, we are not your kind. In all likelihood I’m not your kind. Like, if you got to know me, you’d go, 'Yeah… OK… no.' (Laughs) And it’s like, 'I could’ve told you that!'"

Root: "For me, it’s kind of a tip back to something like the lyrics to 'Surfacing' - 'Fuck it all, fuck this world, fuck everything that you stand for.' We do things the way we do them and we do them unashamedly. It’s our art. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. You don’t have to. You don’t have to come along for the ride."

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

"All Out Life"

Slipknot is currently on their Knotfest Roadshow headline tour across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth joining as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing kicked off July 26th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8th where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

