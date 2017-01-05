SLIPKNOT Invite Fans To Film “Before I Forget” Live; Video Streaming

On August 19th, 2015, Slipknot invited fans to film "Before I Forget" from their point-of-view at the Red Rocks show in Morrison, CO. This was the result.

“Thanks to everyone who participated and submitted footage,” says Slipknot.

Speaking with Rolling Stone recently about this directorial debut feature, Officer Downe, M. Shawn Crahan (Slipknot’s Clown) also revealed that he plans to get together with Slipknot guitarist Jim Root in early February to start writing new music. He say’s they'll leave the date they actually go back into the studio up in the air.

Stay tuned for updates.