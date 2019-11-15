SLIPKNOT - Knotfest Announces Further Expansion Into Europe With Inaugural Voyage Of Knotfest At Sea; Teaser Video

Knotfest, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, has announced its first ever cruise event, Knotfest At Sea. Furthering the global expansion of the Knotfest experience, the inaugural voyage of the Knotfest At Sea cruise will set sail from Barcelona on August 10, 2020 returning on August 14.

Knotfest At Sea will be headlined by Slipknot who will perform two sets on board the ship with the full lineup and on board experiences still to be announced. For more info, head to KnotfestAtSea.com.

You've experienced the cultural and musical experience of Knotfest. Now, for the first time ever, witness rock history when the Knotfest At Sea cruise sets sail. Here's Clown with a teaser...

Since its inception in 2012, Knotfest has expanded into 5 countries - USA, Japan, Mexico, Colombia and this year, France when the inaugural Knotfest Meets Hellfest event sold out within weeks. As global demand grows for the unique culture and community that Slipknot and their namesake festival represent, the Knotfest brand reaches ever further around the world.

This year, Knotfest Mexico will take place at Parque Deportivo Oceania on November 30 and will mark Slipknot’s first ever performance in Mexico City. Knotfest Colombia will descend on Hipódromo De Los Andes in Bogotá on December 6. Slipknot will headline the event for the first time and will be joined by a stellar lineup. In 2020, Knotfest Japan will take place on 20th and 21st of March with both dates headlined by Slipknot. Day one will be a Knotfest Roadshow event featuring Anthrax and more. Day 2 will be a full Knotfest festival day featuring Korn and more.