SLIPKNOT - Knotfest Demand Increases As France Sells Out, Mexico Announces Headliners, Columbia Announces 2019 Date; Video Teasers Streaming

The steady march of international festival juggernaut Knotfest continues around the world, from Japan to Colombia, Mexico to France. Today the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, announces that they have sold-out their first ever European Knotfest event at Knotfest x Hellfest in Clisson France, due to take place today (June 20).

With more good news, Knotfest has also announced the headliner for its first ever event in Mexico City, taking place at the awesome Parque Deportivo Oceanía venue. This year, Knotfest is joining forces with Forcefest combining two massive festival brands over one weekend. The Knotfest day will take place on Saturday, November 30, headlined by Slipknot, with Forcefest taking place on Sunday December 1st, headlined by Rob Zombie. 15,000 Early Bird tickets have already sold out, but special pre-sales begin on June 24 at 11 AM, CT, with tickets going on general sale at 11 AM, CT on June 26th. Tickets are available here.

Knotfest has also announced that it will be returning to Bogotá, Colombia this year on December 6th, following up on the smashing success of the inaugural event in 2017. More info on tickets and line-up to follow.

As well as these international announcements, the Knotfest Roadshow will be kicking off its nationwide tour of North America on July 26th in Mountain View, CA. The Knotfest Roadshow is headlined by Slipknot, who will be joined by Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth. Guaranteed to be the biggest heavy tour of the summer, it hits a further 29 cities, culminating in The Woodlands, TX on September 8th.

Slipknot are currently working their way across Europe, headlining major festivals and sold-out arena shows. Kicking off Rockfest in Finland, the band have also headlined Germany’s Rock Am Ring, followed by a triumphant headline slot at the UK’s legendary Download Festival this past weekend and will also be headlining Knotfest France today, Denmark’s Copenhell, Graspop in Belgium. Mystic Festival in Poland, Volt Fest in Hungary, Download Madrid and VOA Hard Rock Festival in Portugal before heading back to the US to head out on the Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Knotfest is the brainchild of Slipknot and their long-time manager, Cory Brennan of 5B Artists and Media. Started in 2012, the brand has grown at an exponential rate and already seen expansion across the globe to Tokyo, Mexico City, France, Bogotá and of course, the USA. With big plans to expand into further new territories in 2020, the cultural phenomenon that Knotfest has created shows no signs of slowing down.



Slipknot have unveiled details of their very own craft spirit, No. 9 Iowa Whiskey, which will be available August 10 at select retailers in all 50 states and at the band’s headline Knotfest Roadshow North America tour. No. 9 Iowa Whiskey can also be obtained at select markets on the North American tour ahead of the August 10 official launch. A collaboration with the Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery, No. 9 Iowa Whiskey (90 proof) will retail for $39.99 and No. 9 Reserve Iowa Whiskey (99 proof) will retail for $69.99, both which are made with corn from the award-winning distillery’s family farm in Winthrop, Iowa.

Slipknot’s M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan expanded on the partnership stating, “Slipknot and Cedar Ridge Distillery - two groups of people born and raised in Iowa, and committed to quality and hard work. We collaborated on No. 9 Whiskey, which in addition to Iowa corn, gets some extra spice from its rye content. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Live life, and always be safe.”

Owner and Founder of Cedar Ridge Distillery Jeff Quint noted, "As we came to know the Slipknot guys, we realized we share a lot of the core elements of a good Iowa foundation - these guys are very down-to-earth, hard-working and care deeply about their followers. Building this whiskey with them was an easy, natural process that resulted in a strong and spicy expression, just the way they wanted it."

"Our challenge was to produce a whiskey that represents Slipknot’s style of music; something bold, something with distinguished character, something that you don’t exactly come across every day,” added Cedar Ridge Head Distiller Murphy Quint. “At the same time, it needed to be a whiskey that satisfies a true whiskey aficionado, regardless of its ties to the band. I feel that this blend of bourbon and rye hits that mark."

Today bestselling whiskey writer, tasting expert and renowned critic Fred Minnick spoke with Crahan for Forbes about No. 9 Iowa Whiskey exclaiming, “Slipknot’s No. 9 single-handily puts Iowa whiskey on the map and is the best liquid distilled there.”

Slipknot will be announcing special events surrounding the launch of No. 9 Iowa Whiskey including bottle signings and bar takeovers in the coming weeks. For availability and more information on No. 9 Iowa Whiskey, visit slipknotwhiskey.com.

Slipknot long-awaited sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. The album is available for pre-order with exclusive bundles available at slipknot1.com.

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

"Unsainted" video:

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.