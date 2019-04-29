SLIPKNOT Launch New Album Teaser; Video

Slipknot has released another teaser for their forthcoming new album via Instagram, simply stating "Album 6 | August 9". The new album will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records.

Slipknot shocked fans around the globe last year with the release of a brand new track, “All Out Life”. Reaction to the unrelenting track was staggering, with the official music video - directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan – trending Top Ten of all videos worldwide on YouTube in its first day on the band’s official YouTube channel. “All Out Life” is available now at all digital service providers

Slipknot recently announced their live return, unveiling details of their massive Knotfest Roadshow headline tour set to traverse across North America this summer. Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth will join as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing will kick off July 26th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8th where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX (see itinerary below). A video trailer can be viewed below.

Each pair of tickets purchased online for Slipknot's 2019 tour comes with a digital copy of their upcoming new album, scheduled for release August 9. Further instructions will be available upon purchase with additional album details to be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information visit slipknot1.com. Tickets for Slipknot’s summer tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

July

26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

27 - Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October

24 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium (with Metallica)

November

2 - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium (with Metallica)

* Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only