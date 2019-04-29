SLIPKNOT Launch New Album Teaser; Video
April 29, 2019, an hour ago
Slipknot has released another teaser for their forthcoming new album via Instagram, simply stating "Album 6 | August 9". The new album will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records.
Slipknot shocked fans around the globe last year with the release of a brand new track, “All Out Life”. Reaction to the unrelenting track was staggering, with the official music video - directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan – trending Top Ten of all videos worldwide on YouTube in its first day on the band’s official YouTube channel. “All Out Life” is available now at all digital service providers.
Slipknot recently announced their live return, unveiling details of their massive Knotfest Roadshow headline tour set to traverse across North America this summer. Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth will join as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing will kick off July 26th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8th where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX (see itinerary below). A video trailer can be viewed below.
Each pair of tickets purchased online for Slipknot's 2019 tour comes with a digital copy of their upcoming new album, scheduled for release August 9. Further instructions will be available upon purchase with additional album details to be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information visit slipknot1.com. Tickets for Slipknot’s summer tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
Tour dates:
July
26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
August
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*
11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
27 - Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center
28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
September
1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October
24 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium (with Metallica)
November
2 - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium (with Metallica)
* Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only