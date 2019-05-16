SLIPKNOT - Live Premiere Of Two New Songs Set For Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow night - Friday, May 17th - will make their televised return as the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The outdoor stage performance - set to air at 11:35 PM, ET on ABC - will have Slipknot demolishing the standard expectations set for late-night stages.

Slipknot has revealed via Twitter that tomorrow's broadcast will mark the live premieres of "Unsainted", which was released earlier today, and "All Out Life", which was issued in October 2018 as a stand-alone single.

We are excited to share with you the next evolution of #Slipknot tomorrow night. Our two song performance on @JimmyKimmelLive will mark the live world premieres of “Unsainted” and “All Out Life.” Are you ready? — Slipknot (@slipknot) May 17, 2019





Slipknot has announced details of their long-awaited sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, which will be released August 9 via Roadrunner Records. Today the band has shared the album’s first single “Unsainted”, which is available at all DSPs along with an official music video, available for streaming below.

Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan, the “Unsainted” video, and the track itself, offer a glimpse at the future of one of rock’s most popular, and deeply enigmatic bands.

Guitarist Jim Root noted, “This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums - not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

We Are Not Your Kind is available for pre-order today with exclusive bundles available at slipknot1.com. Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

“These days the art we are making comes with the highest reward, because it’s taken the most time,” added Crahan. “Almost four years to create this emotion and temperature, and the reward now is nothing short of salvation.”

On June 9, the band’s entire performance before a sellout crowd of 90,000 fans at Germany’s Rock Am Ring Festival, will be live-streamed around the globe (in GAS territories the set will be aired on MagentaMusik 360). The livestream can be accessed via slipknot1.com.

This summer Slipknot will embark on their Knotfest Roadshow headline tour set to traverse across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth joining as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing will kick off July 26 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8 where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX (see itinerary below). Each pair of tickets purchased online for Slipknot's 2019 tour comes with a digital copy of We Are Not Your Kind, with further instructions available upon purchase. For tickets and more information on Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow, visit slipknot1.com.

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

