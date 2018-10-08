SLIPKNOT - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Gently" - "This Is A Beast That's Chained"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect Slipknot's "Gently" from the band's Iowa album.

Iowa is the second studio album by Slipknot. Released by Roadrunner Records in 2001, it peaked at #1 in Canada and The UK. It's since been certified Gold in Australia, Germany, and Japan, and Platinum in Canada, The UK, and The United States.