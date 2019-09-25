SLIPKNOT Members Discuss Writing Process, Stage Setup, And More; Video

Warner Music Canada sat down with members of Slipknot to chat about their writing process, unique details about their stage setup, and which Keanu Reeves movie is their favourite. Watch below:

Knotfest, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by Slipknot, recently announced the full lineups for its events in Mexico on November 30 and Colombia on December 6. Slipknot will be headlining both events in support of their new album, We Are Not Your Kind’,which debuted at #1 in ten countries when it was released last month.

This year Knotfest Mexico will take place at Parque Deportivo Oceania and will mark Slipknot’s first ever performance in Mexico City. Another first for Knotfest Mexico this year is their new partnership with Forcefest as the two festival brands combine to create an epic weekend of heavy music at Knotfest x Forcefest.

Bands joining headliners Slipknot for Knotfest Mexico on Saturday November 30 include Evanescence, Godsmack, Behemoth, Bullet For My Valentine, Papa Roach, 311, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Stratovarius, Nothing More and Of Mice & Men. Forcefest, taking place on Sunday December 1st, will be headlined by Rob Zombie who will be joined by W.A.S.P., In Flames, Saxon, Accept, Testament, Exodus, Ghostemane and more (full lineup listed below).

The inaugural Knotfest Colombia last year was a huge, sell-out success. This year is shaping up to be even bigger and better when Knotfest Colombia descends on Hipódromo De Los Andes in Bogotá on December 6. Slipknot will headline the event for the first time and will be joined by a stellar lineup including Behemoth, Testament, Saxon, Accept, W.A.S.P, Unleashed, Stratovarius, A.N.I.M.A.L and more (full lineup below).

Both Knotfest events will also feature special performances from rock n roll entertainment group, The Cherry Bombs whose explosive show includes dance, aerial arts, fire arts, pole dancing, singing, hooping and grinding and is an experience not to be missed.

Full Knotfest x Forcefest Mexico lineup:

Knotfest, November 30 - Slipknot, Godsmack, Evanesence, Bullet For My Valentine, 311, Papa Roach, Behemoth, Carcass, Stratovarius, Nothing More, Suicidal Tendencies, Of Mice & Men, Cherry Bombs, Chelsea Grin, Belphegor, The Bronx, Cemican, Okalacas, Tanus, Here Comes The Kraken, Crajo, Clandestino, The Suffering, Stone Leek, Matherya, Never Again, Headcrusher, Arcadia Libre, Las Poker, Proyect46, Parazit, Kaizan, Hate Bullets, Gore and Carnage, Torcido Monkey Dream, Death Dealers, AFK, Rejexion, Hankside.

Forcefest, December 1 - Rob Zombie, W.A.S.P., In Flames, Accept, Saxon, Ghostemane, Testament, La Castaneda, Exodus, Total Chaos, Cherry Bombs, Mortuary, La Lupita, Especimen, Transmetal, Kenny y Los Eléctricos, Strike Master, Thell Barrio, Acidez, Jet Jaguar, Koyi K Utho, Perpetual Warfare, Colectivo Suicida, Obesity, Cicuta, Kilkrops, The Legion Of Hetheria, Latino, Next, Makina, Tamadre, Deathmask, Rebel Ryder, Tulkas, Beneath The Horror, Nexus, Bluejays, Prophets For Minerva, Point Decster.

Full Knotfest Colombia lineup - Slipknot, Behemoth, Testament, Saxon, Accept, W.A.S.P, Unleashed, Stratovarius, Carnifex, A.N.I.M.A.L, Reencarnación, Koyi K Utho, Perpetual Warfare, Arzen, Aire Como Plomo, Random Revenge, Poker/Tributo Rodrigo D, Gutgrinder.