SLIPKNOT - New Video Takes You Inside The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction 2018

Slipknot announced they would be partnering with Des Moines, Iowa’s The Slaughterhouse to bring fans a chilling hometown experience in October 2018. The Slaughterhouse featured Slipknot memorabilia, decor and themed actors for the entirety of its 2018 season.

The haunted attraction also hosted a VIP weekend (October 18th – 21st) with multiple tiers of ticket packages offering fans guided tours of The Slaughterhouse with members of Slipknot, Meet & Greets with members of Slipknot, exclusive Slaughterhouse x Slipknot merch bundles and much more.

Knotfest Meets Hellfest is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, 2019 in Clisson, France. The event takes place the day before the official launch of Hellfest, on Friday, June 21st.

Acts scheduled to perform at the Slipknot-curated Knotfest Meets Hellfest include: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Behemoth, Ministry, Sick Of It All, and Amaranthe.

Check out a video trailer below, and get further details here.

Slipknot recently released a video for "All Out Life", a new song due to appear on the band's next studio album. It was directed by percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan. Behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot can be viewed below along with the video itself.