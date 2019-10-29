SLIPKNOT - Official Video For 'Nero Forte" In The Works

October 29, 2019, 25 minutes ago

SLIPKNOT - Official Video For 'Nero Forte" In The Works

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan has posted an update via Twitter announcing that an official video for "Nero Forte", taken from the band's We Are Not Your Kind album, is in the works. See below.


Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has announced Loyal To The Craft: The Ultimate Drum Workshop, taking place for one-night-only, on Wednesday, November 6 at House Of Machines in Los Angeles, CA

The event begins at 6 PM, PT and is free and open to the public. Find complete details, and RSVP here.



