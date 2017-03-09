SLIPKNOT - Online Auction Of Late Bassist PAUL GRAY's Gear, Awards And Personal Items Announced

Backstage Auctions is honoured to present a rare and one of kind online auction event in April 2017 - featuring the personal collection of founding Slipknot member, Paul Gray.

"It’s truly a privilege to be hosting this event especially knowing that it will benefit Paul’s daughter October," explains Backstage Auctions founder Jacques van Gool.

The event, aptly titled Paul Gray All Access Legacy Auction, gives fans and collectors around the world an opportunity to own an authentic piece of memorabilia direct from the one of most highly regarded bass players in the metal world. The auction will feature Paul’s personal tour used bass guitars, amps, cabinets, gear, stage worn apparel, set lists, tour itineraries, signed items, record awards, personal passes and a whole lot more. Among the many highlights is a selection of over a dozen tour, studio and album recording used bass guitars, as well as several early day signature Slipknot jumpsuits.

“Each of the guitars and jumpsuits has their own story to tell and represent a significant element of Paul Gray’s touring and recording history,”, comments van Gool. “I have personally worked with Brenna Gray over the past 18 months and her final selection of items from Paul’s collection is amazing and truly honors Paul’s legacy. She has hand-picked items that will appeal to Paul Gray and Slipknot collectors all around the world”.

The online auction event starts April 1, 2017 and will run through April 9, 2017. A special VIP All Access Preview of the entire auction catalog will be available online beginning Saturday, March 25th and is open to fans and collectors worldwide. Register today for your VIP All Access Pass for the Paul Gray All Access Legacy Auction.

Go to this location for the auction highlights and to register.

According to KTAR News, the daughter of late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray can sue a doctor for the loss of her father’s companionship, even though she was still a fetus when he died, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The court acknowledged it’s the first time it’s had to decide such a case centred on the rights of a child during the time it is a fetus, but it cited similar conclusions in cases from Massachusetts and Wisconsin. The justices warned that it would be a mistake for anyone to try to apply the rationale behind the ruling to the abortion debate.

The ruling comes in a case centred on the death of Gray, who was found dead in a suburban Des Moines hotel room in May 2010. An autopsy showed he died of an overdose of morphine and fentanyl, a synthetic pain killer similar to morphine. He was 38.

Read the full story at KTAR News.