SLIPKNOT Percussionist CHRIS FEHN Sues Band Over Money Dispute; COREY TAYLOR Responds

One of the percussionists for Slipknot believes he may have gotten drummed out of payment for his years of touring, so he’s taking his bandmates to court, reports The Blast.

Chris Fehn, known for wearing a Pinocchio-style mask, has been performing with Slipknot since 1998 and participated in all the band’s albums. He claims to have always been told that the money from merchandise and touring is funnelled through one sole company that splits profits and pays the members of the band. However, Fehn claims he recently discovered that his bandmates have set up several other Slipknot affiliated business entities in different states that appear to be collecting money from the band.

Fehn says he was unaware of the separate companies, and claims to have never received a dime from them. He’s specifically calling out band leaders Shawn Crahan and Corey Taylor of the shady business dealings. Fehn wants a full forensic accounting done on Slipknot’s companies and assets, and to collect the damages and profits he believes he’s owed.

Meanwhile, Corey Taylor took to Twitter, stating: "You’re gonna read a lot of bullshit today. This is all I’ll say. JUST YOU WAIT TIL THE TRUTH COMES OUT. Long Live The Knot."

Slipknot recently announced their live return, unveiling details of their massive Knotfest Roadshow headline tour set to traverse across North America this summer. Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth will join as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing will kick off July 26th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8th where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX (see itinerary below). A video trailer can be viewed below.

Slipknot have also revealed that they will release their long awaited new studio album on August 9th. Each pair of tickets purchased online for Slipknot's 2019 tour comes with a digital copy of their upcoming new album, scheduled for release August 9th. Further instructions will be available upon purchase with additional album details to be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information visit slipknot1.com. Tickets for Slipknot’s summer tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Slipknot shocked fans around the globe last year with the release of a brand new track, “All Out Life”. Reaction to the unrelenting track was staggering, with the official music video - directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan – trending Top Ten of all videos worldwide on YouTube in its first day on the band’s official YouTube channel. In the four months since release, “All Out Life” has already racked up over 30 million streams worldwide across digital service providers and 30 million YouTube views. “All Out Life” is available now at all digital service providers.

Tour dates:

July

26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

27 - Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

* Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only