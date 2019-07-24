SLIPKNOT - Pro-Shot Video Of "Psychoscocial" From Resurrection Fest 2019 Posted

Slipknot performed at Resurrection Fest 2019, which ran from July 3rd - 6th in Viveiro, Spain. Pro-shot video of "Psychosocial" is available below.

Slipknot has shared “Solway Firth”, the second new song to be released off their sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, which will arrive August 9 via Roadrunner Records. “Solway Firth” is available now at all DSPs along with an official music video, streaming below.

Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan, and created with Uproxx and Amazon Prime Video, the “Solway Firth” video features exclusive footage from the new Amazon Original, The Boys (premiering July 26) alongside exclusive live performance footage from Slipknot’s recent headline festival run in Europe.

Slipknot's long-awaited sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. The album is available for pre-order with exclusive bundles available at slipknot1.com.

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

"Unsainted" video:

This summer, Slipknot will embark on their Knotfest Roadshow headline tour set to traverse across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth joining as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing will kick off July 26 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8 where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.