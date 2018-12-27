SLIPKNOT Release "All Out Life" Behind The Scenes Studio Video

Slipknot recently released their new song, "All Out Life", to be featured on the band's new studio album, due in 2019. The band have now released a behind-the-scenes studio clip from the recording of "All Out Life". Watch the new footage, as well as the official music video, below:

"All Out Life" video:

"All Out Life" video behind-the-scenes:

Knotfest Meets Hellfest is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, 2019 in Clisson, France. The event takes place the day before the official launch of Hellfest, on Friday, June 21st.

Acts scheduled to perform at the Slipknot-curated Knotfest Meets Hellfest include: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Behemoth, Ministry, Sick Of It All, and Amaranthe.

Check out a video trailer below, and get further details here.