SLIPKNOT Release “Before I Forget” Video From Day Of The Gusano - Live In Mexico

Slipknot are readying their upcoming DVD release, Day Of The Gusano - Live In Mexico, for this Friday, October 20th via Eagle Rock Entertainment. Today the band reveal a brand new clip from their incendiary live set. Check out “Before I Forget”, taken from the DVD, below:

When you pre-order the release digitally you can download the full live audio tracks of “Psychosocial”, “Before I Forget” and “Surfacing” immediately. Choose your platform here.

Shot in high definition and directed by Slipknot’s own M. Shawn Crahan, aka “Clown”, Day Of The Gusano documents the Iowa band’s long-awaited and first ever show in Mexico City in December 2015 and will be released on DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD formats, as well as special gatefold deluxe vinyl/DVD and CD/2DVD packages.

Talking about Day Of The Gusano, Clown tells us, "Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It's been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.” Guitarist Jim Root continues, “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico... Not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Day Of The Gusano tracklisting:

“Sarcastrophe”

“The Heretic Anthem”

“Psychosocial”

“The Devil In I”

“Me Inside”

“Vermilion”

“Wait And Bleed”

“Prosthetics”

“Before I Forget”

“Eeyore”

“Duality”

“Custer”

“Spit It Out”

“Metabolic / 742617000027”

“Sic”

“People = Shit”

“Surfacing / Til We Die”

"Psychosocial”:

Extended trailer: