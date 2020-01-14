SLIPKNOT Release "Pollution" Short Film, Directed By M. SHAWN CRAHAN

Slipknot have shared “Pollution”, a twenty-minute short film directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan. The expanded film centers around Slipknot’s official music video for “Nero Forte”, which captures the band delivering a pummeling technicolor performance. “Nero Forte” is featured on the Grammy Award-winning group’s chart-topping new album, We Are Not Your Kind.

Crahan elaborated on the film stating, “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself - is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”

Having just headlined Viva El Rock Fest in Lima, Peru alongside The Strokes and Interpol, Slipknot will head to Europe this month for a headline arena tour featuring special guests Behemoth. The European leg of the We Are Not Your Kind World Tour begins January 14 in Dublin, Ireland, and follow Slipknot’s massively successful North American Knotfest Roadshow tour. For tickets and more information, visit here.