SLIPKNOT Return With New Single "All Out Life"; Music Video Streaming

Slipknot return with a brand new track, “All Out Life”. The unrelenting new track is joined by an official music video - directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan - which can be seen below. “All Out Life” is available now at all Digital Service Providers.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor explained, “’All Out Life’ is a song that is trying to do 2 things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain. People are so eager to find the Next Big Thing sometimes that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing. Fuck that: why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past? I’d rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. ‘All Out Life’ is the anthem that reminds people that it’s not the date on the music- it’s the staying power.”

Having hinted in the press about the aggressive nature of the music coming out of the studio, Slipknot delivers “All Out Life” as a statement of intent. At a time when music and culture are becoming increasingly homogenized and the rough edges of creativity are purposely smoothed over, the aggression and message of “All Out Life” stands apart. Clown - aka M. Shawn Crahan - elaborated on the track: “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and ‘All Out Life,’ the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works. It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”

The song’s presence was first alluded to weeks ago - and regularly, since - in a digital campaign for a web app “Touche,” which featured the tagline ‘Welcome to your all out life!’ The app made no mention of Slipknot, and was a trojan horse, ultimately, set up by the band as a commentary on the public’s willingness to hand over their privacy in exchange for worthless, temporary engagement. Some fans, as expected, rooted out the band’s involvement and took to chat rooms and forums to compare notes and revel in the campaign.

Slipknot recently announced a historic hometown performance at the Iowa State Fair set for August 10, 2019. The momentous show will follow a summer of headlining and mainstage festival dates in the United Kingdom and Europe (see attached itinerary). Slipknot's presence onstage has become the stuff of legend, and these performances will not disappoint. For tickets and more information, visit slipknot1.com.

Tour dates:

June

7-8 - Rockfest - Hyvinkää, Finland

7-9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

7-9 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

11 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

13-15 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland

13-16 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download UK - Derby, UK

17 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

18 - TUI Arena - Hannover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21-23 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

25-26 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland

27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy

28-30 - Download - Madrid, Spain

July

1 - Amphitheatre Nimes - Nimes, France

3-6 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

4-5 - VOA - Lisbon, Portugal

August

10 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

(Photo - Henry Arres)