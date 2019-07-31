SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE, BEHEMOTH, ACCEPT, CARCASS, SAXON, TESTAMENT, EXODUS And More Confirmed For Mexico City's Knotfest Meets Forcefest

Two great festivals - one epic weekend. Knotfest and Forcefest are teaming up to present Knotfest Meets Forcefest, taking place November 30 and December 1 at Parque Deportivo Oceanía in Mexico City. The lineups for each day can be found below.

Saturday, November 30 (Knotfest): Slipknot, Evanescence, Behemoth, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Chelsea Grin, Tanus, Jet Jaguar, Latino, Rejexion.

Sunday, December 1 (Forcefest): Rob Zombie, Accept, Saxon, Testament, Exodus, Strike Master, Next, Tamadr3, Cicuta, Feed The Vulture, Rebel Ryder.

Further details to follow.