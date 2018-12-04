SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE, SABATON, AMON AMARTH, BEHEMOTH And Others Confirmed For Knotfest Meets Hellfest 2019; Video Trailer

Knotfest Meets Hellfest is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, 2019 in Clisson, France. The event takes place the day before the official launch of Hellfest, on Friday, June 21st.

Acts scheduled to perform at the Slipknot-curated Knotfest Meets Hellfest include: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Behemoth, Ministry, Sick Of It All, and Amaranthe.

Check out a video trailer below, and get further details here.

Slipknot recently released a video for "All Out Life", a new song due to appear on the band's next studio album. It was directed by percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan. Behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot can be viewed below along with the video itself.

