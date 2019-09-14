SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR And SHAWN CRAHAN Move To Have Former Bandmate CHRIS FEHN's Lawsuit Thrown Out Of Court

Back in March, Slipknot announced they had parted ways with percussionist Chris Fehn. At the time, The Blast reported that Fehn, who had been performing with Slipknot since 1998, and known for wearing a Pinocchio-style mask, believes he may have been drummed out of payment for his years of touring, so he chose to take his bandmates to court. Fehn claims to have always been told that the money from merchandise and touring is funnelled through one sole company that splits profits and pays the members of the band. However, Fehn claims he recently discovered that his bandmates have set up several other Slipknot affiliated business entities in different states that appear to be collecting money from the band.

Fehn says he was unaware of the separate companies, and claims to have never received a dime from them. He’s specifically calling out band leaders Shawn Crahan and Corey Taylor of the shady business dealings. Fehn wants a full forensic accounting done on Slipknot’s companies and assets, and to collect the damages and profits he believes he’s owed.

Taylor and Crahan have remained quiet on the subject, but according to The Blast they have finally chosen to respond to the lawsuit accusations. In the documents, Taylor and Crahan claim Fehn’s lawsuit was filed in the wrong court. They claim to have no ties to New York, where Fehn filed the case. They claim none of their contracts were executed in the state nor were any of their albums recorded in NY.

They add, “Other than infrequent performances in New York when the band has been on national and international tours, Crahan and Taylor simply have no presence in New York." They are demanding the judge throw out the entire case.

Knotfest, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, has today announced the full lineups for its events in Mexico on November 30 and Colombia on December 6. Slipknot will be headlining both events in support of their new album, We Are Not Your Kind’,which debuted at #1 in ten countries when it was released last month.

This year Knotfest Mexico will take place at Parque Deportivo Oceania and will mark Slipknot’s first ever performance in Mexico City. Another first for Knotfest Mexico this year is their new partnership with Forcefest as the two festival brands combine to create an epic weekend of heavy music at Knotfest x Forcefest.

Bands joining headliners Slipknot for Knotfest Mexico on Saturday November 30 include Evanescence, Godsmack, Behemoth, Bullet For My Valentine, Papa Roach, 311, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Stratovarius, Nothing More and Of Mice & Men. Forcefest, taking place on Sunday December 1st, will be headlined by Rob Zombie who will be joined by W.A.S.P., In Flames, Saxon, Accept, Testament, Exodus, Ghostemane and more (full lineup listed below). Tickets are available here.

The inaugural Knotfest Colombia last year was a huge, sell-out success. This year is shaping up to be even bigger and better when Knotfest Colombia descends on Hipódromo De Los Andes in Bogotá on December 6. Slipknot will headline the event for the first time and will be joined by a stellar lineup including Behemoth, Testament, Saxon, Accept, W.A.S.P, Unleashed, Stratovarius, A.N.I.M.A.L and more (full lineup below). Tickets are on pre-sale now and will go on general sale on Thursday September 5 at 9 AM (local) available here.

Both Knotfest events will also feature special performances from rock n roll entertainment group, The Cherry Bombs whose explosive show includes dance, aerial arts, fire arts, pole dancing, singing, hooping and grinding and is an experience not to be missed.

Full Knotfest x Forcefest Mexico lineup:

Knotfest, November 30 - Slipknot, Godsmack, Evanesence, Bullet For My Valentine, 311, Papa Roach, Behemoth, Carcass, Stratovarius, Nothing More, Suicidal Tendencies, Of Mice & Men, Cherry Bombs, Chelsea Grin, Belphegor, The Bronx, Cemican, Okalacas, Tanus, Here Comes The Kraken, Crajo, Clandestino, The Suffering, Stone Leek, Matherya, Never Again, Headcrusher, Arcadia Libre, Las Poker, Proyect46, Parazit, Kaizan, Hate Bullets, Gore and Carnage, Torcido Monkey Dream, Death Dealers, AFK, Rejexion, Hankside.

Forcefest, December 1 - Rob Zombie, W.A.S.P., In Flames, Accept, Saxon, Ghostemane, Testament, La Castaneda, Exodus, Total Chaos, Cherry Bombs, Mortuary, La Lupita, Especimen, Transmetal, Kenny y Los Eléctricos, Strike Master, Thell Barrio, Acidez, Jet Jaguar, Koyi K Utho, Perpetual Warfare, Colectivo Suicida, Obesity, Cicuta, Kilkrops, The Legion Of Hetheria, Latino, Next, Makina, Tamadre, Deathmask, Rebel Ryder, Tulkas, Beneath The Horror, Nexus, Bluejays, Prophets For Minerva, Point Decster.

Full Knotfest Colombia lineup - Slipknot, Behemoth, Testament, Saxon, Accept, W.A.S.P, Unleashed, Stratovarius, Carnifex, A.N.I.M.A.L, Reencarnación, Koyi K Utho, Perpetual Warfare, Arzen, Aire Como Plomo, Random Revenge, Poker/Tributo Rodrigo D, Gutgrinder.