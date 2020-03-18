SLIPKNOT's Entire Performance From London's Maida Vale Studios Streaming; Video

On January 26, Slipknot recorded a live set at BBC's Maida Vale Studios in London, England. Renowned for their riotous live shows, Slipknot brought the chaos to Maida Vale and performed six songs in front an intimate live studio audience. With a track chosen from each of their albums, it's an incredible and unforgettable live set.

Watch the entire performance via the YouTube clips below:

Knotfest Japan 2020, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by Slipknot, was scheduled for March 20 - 21 at Makuhari Messe (near Tokyo). Slipknot were to headline both nights, with Anthrax confirmed for March 20, and Korn booked for March 21.

Organizers have issued the following update: "As a result of the current situation in connection with the coronavirus mandates in Japan and after thorough discussions with Knotfest organizers & Slipknot concerning the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of Knotfest Japan 2020, originally scheduled for March 20th, 2020 and March 21st, 2020 at Makuhari Messe.

"We are working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates and will provide updates and announcements on the Knotfest Japan website and socials as details are confirmed.

"For customers who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For customers who wish to receive a refund, please hold on to your tickets until we announce full details of the refund process.

"Slipknot, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this has caused customers who have been looking forward to the festival."