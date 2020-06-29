SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Featured In "Nero Forte" Playthrough Using Roland V-Drums Acoustic Kit (Video)

The music gear company Roland has posted a new video clip featuring Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg in action:

"In this video, Jay plays along with a well-known Slipknot favourite, using the V-Drums Acoustic Design VAD506 kit. Jay plays a Slipknot track, with original drum track removed, from SD card inserted into the TD-27 module. The audio from the TD-27 module provides the drum sounds and are mixed with the Slipknot track.

Jay’s custom setup uses two VAD506 kits, combined together, to exactly model his acoustic kit setup as played on stage with Slipknot. Two TD-27 modules are tethered together to provide inputs for all pads within the kit. Drum audio is recorded directly from the TD-27 modules into a DAW. Mixing and panning completed in post-production, maintaining the authenticity of the TD-27 module sound. Video and audio recorded backstage at a Slipknot concert on January 24th 2020, Birmingham, UK."

Originally only available via BBC Radio 1, the Slipknot documentary, Unmasked: All Out Life, in now available internationally in its entirety via YouTube. Check it out below.

From the BBC: "A unique and fascinating insight into the career and controversies of one of the most successful and contentious heavy metal bands of all time: Slipknot. The film combines new interviews, backstage access and an exclusive live session from the nine-piece group, performing six career-defining tracks at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in front of an intimate audience. The six tracks, one from each of the band’s albums, transport the group, acknowledged by many as one of the most extreme live acts ever, from their usual arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intense setting. The film highlights the group’s phenomenal 25-year career, revealing how one of the most relentless and intense-sounding groups ever have struggled with drink, drugs, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, outsold their peers and picked up a Grammy along the way, whilst staying as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever."