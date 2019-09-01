SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Talks Relationship With Father / Drum Icon MAX WEINBERG - "He Had Tons Of Influence On My Playing And How I Look At Music" (Video)

Sick Drummer Magazine's Jeff Christopher had the chance to sit down with Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, offering up some fan-submitted questions. Check out the interview below.

On his father Max Weinberg's (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, Conan O'Brien) influence on his playing

Jay: "He's had tons of influence on my playing and how I look at music, how I think about music. We've spent 28 years together (laughs). It was his influence to go out into the world and find it for myself, find out what I loved about music in the same way that he did when he was a kid. To this day we have a meaningful relationship and love sharing music, we love goibg to shows together. Again, he's had an enormous amount to do with my growing up and me being a drummer."