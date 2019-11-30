SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Voted Best Metal Drummer Of 2019

Music Radar has checked in with the following update, revealing that Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has been dubbed the Best Metal Drummer Of 2019 by vote:

"The winner of this year’s poll for Best Metal Drummer of 2019 (Jay Weinberg) swept the field, earning almost twice as many votes as the rest of the entrants combined. But it’s a group jammed with masters of the double kick blitzkrieg, pounding industrial heaviness, and all-around drumming assault and battery. Line-up changes, lawsuits and offstage mayhem could easily have derailed Slipknot this year, but instead they obliterated the doubters with We Are Not Your Kind. As stylistically diverse as it is implacably furious, the album is a showcase for Jay Weinberg. No wonder his drum clinic tour was a smash."

Check out the rundown, including the likes of Paul Bostaph (Slayer), Jocke Wallgren (Amon Amarth) and Chris Kontos (Machine Head) here.

Sick Drummer Magazine's Jeff Christopher had the chance to sit down with Weinberg, offering up some fan-submitted questions. Check out the interview below.

On his father Max Weinberg's (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, Conan O'Brien) influence on his playing

Jay: "He's had tons of influence on my playing and how I look at music, how I think about music. We've spent 28 years together (laughs). It was his influence to go out into the world and find it for myself, find out what I loved about music in the same way that he did when he was a kid. To this day we have a meaningful relationship and love sharing music, we love goibg to shows together. Again, he's had an enormous amount to do with my growing up and me being a drummer."