SLIPKNOT's Knotfest At Sea Postponed For The Foreseeable Future

Slipknot and festival at sea pioneer, Sixthman, have issued an update on Knotfest At Sea. The inaugural voyage of the Knotfest At Sea cruise was initially set to sail this August, but was then postponed until August 2021.

The update reads: "Earlier this summer we shared that Knotfest At Sea would be postponed from August 2020 to August 2021. Due to unforeseen scheduling factors since then, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Knotfest At Sea for the foreseeable future.

"We have reached out to all booked guests directly with refund information. As we consider future plans for the event, guests who were booked on the 2020 festival and guests who are on our mailing list will be the first to know the details. We look forward to when we can all unite together when the timing is right.

"Thank you and stay well."

Knotfest At Sea was to be headlined by Slipknot, who were to perform two sets on board the ship, with performances by Anthrax, Behemoth, DevilDriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power, Sleep Token and more.