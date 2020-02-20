SLIPKNOT's Knotfest At Sea To Feature Performances From ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, DEVILDRIVER, SEVENDUST, SKINDRED And More

Knotfest, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, has announced the lineup for the first ever cruise event, Knotfest At Sea. Furthering the global expansion of the Knotfest experience, the inaugural voyage of the Knotfest At Sea cruise will set sail from Barcelona, Spain on August 10 to Naples, Italy, returning on August 14.

Knotfest At Sea will be headlined by Slipknot who will perform two sets on board the ship, with performances by Anthrax, Behemoth, DevilDriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power, Sleep Token and more.

The cruise will include over 40 different shows and intimate onboard experiences across five stages. All shows & food are included. Flexible payment options are available. Book your cabin now at knotfestatsea.com.