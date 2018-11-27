SLIPKNOT's Shawn "Clown" Crahan - "We're No Longer Just A Band. We're A Culture"

Slipknot recently returned with a brand new song, “All Out Life”. In a new interview with Billboard, percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan discusses the new song and offers an update on the band's upcoming sixth studio album, due next year.

"'All Out Life' means get the f*** up, go live your life and live it all-out," Crahan says. "The band's been gone for three years. You want blood from me? You got it. That's what I've been giving you for 20 years. But I want blood from you, too. We're no longer just a band. We're a culture."

Crahan says that although it's been in one form of motion or other since early 2016, the new album is not yet finished. Slipknot has been working on the follow-up to 2014's Billboard 200-topping .5: The Gray Chapter with returning co-producer Greg Fidelman, with "a plethora of songs, all demoed" to choose from.

"That's something we never had the luxury of, but it's because we started three years ago," Crahan says. "What I can tell you is I've known all the words all the time, so I've been able to paint the dream world and the nightmare in my mind." Conceptually, he adds, the album "breaks down to... good vs. evil, or in this sense, evil vs. good. It's about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world. This world is ugly and it's supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty."

“All Out Life” is available now at all Digital Service Providers. The unrelenting new track is joined by an official music video - directed by M. Shawn Crahan - which can be seen below.

Slipknot recently announced a historic hometown performance at the Iowa State Fair set for August 10th, 2019. The momentous show will follow a summer of headlining and mainstage festival dates in the United Kingdom and Europe (see attached itinerary). Slipknot's presence onstage has become the stuff of legend, and these performances will not disappoint. For tickets and more information, visit slipknot1.com.

Tour dates:

June

7-8 - Rockfest - Hyvinkää, Finland

7-9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

7-9 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

11 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

13-15 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland

13-16 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download UK - Derby, UK

17 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

18 - TUI Arena - Hannover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21-23 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

25-26 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland

27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy

28-30 - Download - Madrid, Spain

July

1 - Amphitheatre Nimes - Nimes, France

3-6 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

4-5 - VOA - Lisbon, Portugal

August

10 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

A 10th anniversary deluxe edition of Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone album will arrive December 7th. The title features reimagined artwork and a live bonus disc containing the band's 2009 headline set at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pre-order in various merch bundles at this location.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

".Execute."

"Gematria (The Killing Name)"

"Sulfur"

"Psychosocial"

"Dead Memories"

"Vendetta"

"Butcher's Hook"

"Gehenna"

"This Cold Black"

"Wherein Lies Continue"

"Snuff"

"All Hope Is Gone"

Disc 2 - Live At Madison Square Garden

"(Sic)"

"Eyeless"

"Wait And Bleed"

"Get This"

"Before I Forget"

"The Blister Exists"

"Dead Memories"

"Left Behind"

"Disasterpiece"

"Purity"

"Everything Ends"

"Psychosocial"

"Duality"

"People = Shit"

"Surfacing"

"Spit It Out"