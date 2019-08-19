SLIPKNOT Scores Third #1 Album On Billboard 200 Chart With We Are Not Your Kind
August 19, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Billboard is reporting that Slipknot's new album, We Are Not Your Kind, has scored the band its third #1 album on the Billboard 200. The album earned 118,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Aug. 15th, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 102,000 were in album sales. We Are Not Your Kind was released on August 9th; it is the group’s first studio album since 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.
We Are Not Your Kind’s big week was boosted by sales of the album generated from a concert ticket / album sale redemption offer with Slipknot’s tour, which started on July 26th.
Check out the complete Billboard report here.
In the clips below, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg gives a track-by-track breakdown of the band's new album, We Are Not Your Kind.
"Insert Coin"
"Unsainted"
