SLIPKNOT Share New Song “Birth Of The Cruel”

Slipknot has shared “Birth Of The Cruel,” the third new song to be released off their widely anticipated sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, which will arrive this Friday, August 9th, on Roadrunner Records. “Birth Of The Cruel” made its debut today as Zane Lowe’s ‘World Record’ on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and is available now at all DSPs.

“Birth Of The Cruel” follows Slipknot’s recent single “Solway Firth,” which arrived alongside a Crahan directed official music video. The video includes exclusive footage from the new Amazon Original series, “The Boys,” alongside exclusive live performance footage from Slipknot’s recent headline festival run in Europe.

The album is available for pre-order with exclusive bundles available at slipknot1.com.

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

"Unsainted" video:

Slipknot is currently on their Knotfest Roadshow headline tour across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth joining as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing kicked off July 26th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8th where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.