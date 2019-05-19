SLIPKNOT - Shawn "Clown" Crahan's Daughter Passes

Slipknot percussionist, M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan has shared the following tragic news:

"It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday - Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you.

Much love,

clown"

“Clown” shared the following picture of his daughter, Gabrielle, via social media:

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to the Crahan family, and everyone impacted by this immeasurable loss.