SLIPKNOT & Sixthman Invite School Of Rock Students To Perform On Inaugural Knotfest At Sea

School Of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, is partnering with festival at sea pioneer Sixthman and legendary magazine Modern Drummer, to offer students the exclusive opportunity to perform during the inaugural Knotfest At Sea, August 10-14th, hosted by the Grammy nominated, multi-platinum metal band Slipknot as well as appear as a feature in Modern Drummer magazine, the #1 drumming magazine for over 43 years.

School Of Rock students will perform multiple times during the four-day Mediterranean voyage on Norwegian Jade sailing from Barcelona, Spain to Naples, Italy, in addition to participating in other fan-band experiential activities. Other artists on the lineup include Anthrax, Behemoth, DevilDriver, Sevendust and more. Modern Drummer will offer prizes for the students as well as exclusive features both online and in print, an opportunity that is only otherwise available to world-famous drummers appearing in the magazine.

“As the leading music education company in the world, School Of Rock is always seeking to provide the most aspirational experiences for students. We have afforded our students the opportunity to play on some of the biggest stages - on land and now at sea,” said Rob Price, CEO of School Of Rock. “This partnership with Sixthman and Modern Drummer fuels our mission to enrich lives through music.”

Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving more than 300,000 guests unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite bands and brands. These curated and intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations and truly immersive experiences with some of the globe’s most iconic artists. Sixthman’s festivals have a 20 year history of celebrating community and changing the expectations of what a vacation can be.

“This collaboration with School Of Rock supports our mission to tear down walls between fans and bands by creating immersive community-inspired vacation experiences. We are so impressed by the level of talent, passion and commitment we’ve seen in the School Of Rock students and couldn’t be more honored to provide a new unique opportunity for them to unleash their creativity and further their musical talents” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman.

Modern Drummer is the gold standard in music and drumming education and information by offering not only a monthly publication serving millions of drummers online and in print but a book division that makes up nearly half of the drumming book sales every year.

“The opportunity to continue collaborating with Sixthman, offering their guests incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences now combined with School Of Rock is a true sign of the power of collaboration, how we can collectively inspire, educate and evolve the music education system for aspiring musicians,” said Modern Drummer Publisher David Frangioni

Knotfest is the music and lifestyle phenomenon, created by multi-platinum, award winning, genre defining metal band, Slipknot. Since 2012, Knotfest has been creating an unparalleled experience between the most passionate fans and in-demand hard rock artists from across the globe. The Knotfest brand continues to expand around the globe, with landmark events held in the US, Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019’s debut collaboration with French destination festival, Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest. In addition to Knotfest At Sea, Knotfest expands in 2020 to the first ever Knotfest UK taking place at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on August 22nd. The event will be headlined by Slipknot, with lineup still to be announced. For information on Knotfest head to Knotfest.com.

School Of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons,drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway. For more information on School Of Rock, visit SchoolOfRock.com.