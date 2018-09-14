SLIPKNOT Slaughterhouse Set To Terrorize Iowa In October

Slipknot has partnered with The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction in the band's hometown of Des Moines, Iowa this year to feature memorabilia, decor and themed actors for the entirety of the 2018 season. Dates run October 5th to 28th, with a special VIP Weekend October 18th to 21st featuring guided tours of The Slaughterhouse with a member of Slipknot, Meet & Greets with members of Slipknot, exclusive merch bundles and more. Get tickets and additional info here.

Video of Slipknot percussionist and co-founder Shawn "Clown" Crahan speaking about The Slaughterhouse collaboration at a September 13th news conference can be seen below.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be scary. And it's going to be heavy metal," said Clown. "Art at its most extreme."