SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Announces Solo Show At The Roxy In West Hollywood

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will play a solo show at The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA on February 20th. Details below.

Gearing up to begin recording the band's next studio album, Taylor guested on the Let There Be Talk podcast and discussed previous recording experiences with the producers involved, and plans for the new record with Greg Fidelman behind the board.

Taylor: "I am not gonna sit here and try to take credit for anything. I do what I do, but I also have people who help me, and that's the best way to do it. You have to have that open mind, you have to have that open heart and that open creativity to understand that listening to an idea takes ten seconds. If you just dismiss it out of hand, then you may be missing that one moment, that hero moment, that can fucking make everything come together, and that's what I love about the collaborative effort when it comes to working with a producer. And Greg knows exactly how to throw those little bombs out there to push us. He infuriates us sometimes, but at the same time, I'd say nine times out of 10, he's right.