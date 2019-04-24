SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Announces Solo Show In Garden Grove, California
April 24, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced a new solo date, on May 19th at Gardenamp in Garden Grove, CA.
Says Taylor: "By popular demand, we’re doing it one more time. May 19th at Garden Amp in Anaheim CA - ALL AGES!! The last CMFT&CO show with the Cherry Bombs before I get very busy."
Taylor's upcoming solo dates are listed below:
April
27 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI
28 - Q Casino - Dubuque, IA
May
19 - Gardenamp - Garden Grove, CA