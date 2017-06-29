SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR - "My 10 Favorite Metal Albums"

Corey Taylor, frontman for Slipknot and Stone Sour, has run down his 10 favourite metal album of all time for Rolling Stone. An excerpt from his list his available below.

Rolling Stone: "Because of Taylor's taste and stature in the metal community, he was among the first people Rolling Stone consulted when we began work on the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time, and he gave us a list of his 10 favorite metal albums. 'Let's just do it in no real order,' he said. 'There are four or five more that I could probably stick on there, but I think this is a good top 10.'"

Anthrax - Worship Music

Taylor: "Let's put it this way: I grew up with Among the Living and I would have picked that if they had never released Worship Music. I mean, I love For All Kings, but I love the way that they came back with Worship Music and just how aggressive it was. Especially with Joey Belladonna back on vocals. I almost sang on this record, so I heard some of the music early, and I knew it was going to be really special. There's just so many good songs on that album. When it came out, it was Anthrax with Joey with a modern production, which just kicked the shit out of everybody. 'Fight Em 'Til You Can't' is still one of my favorite fucking songs that they've ever written. That may or may not be because they had zombies in their video. I can't confirm nor deny that."

Metal Church - The Dark

Taylor: "That was one of the albums that somebody put on a tape for me, and I didn't know who they were until I asked. I just remember listening to all the songs, especially 'Start the Fire' and 'Tn of Bricks',nd the title track is pretty fucking dope. I just remember going, 'uck man, this is so badass. Who is this?'And they told me, so I went out and bought the album. And it's got a cover like, 'gh, what's going on in there?'It's a fucking killer album. If people haven't heard it, it's so fucking underrated that it's almost critical how good that fucking album is. There's a reason why Stone Sour did a cover of 'The Dark': It was just such a great song. To this day, I still listen to it. It's just such a fucking dope tune, such a dope album. I feel like more people should know about it."