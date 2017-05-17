SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR On Viceland’s The Therapist Next Monday; Preview Video

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor confronts the traumas of his past, including abandonment, attempted suicide, and childhood rape on Viceland’s The Therapist, airing Monday, May 22nd at 10:30 PM. A preview can be seen below. Find your channel at this location.

In related news, Taylor recently performed an acoustic version of Stone Sour’s new track, "Song #3”, at Berlin, Germany’s Star FM radio station. Watch the performance below:

Stone Sour’s new album, Hydrograd, arrives worldwide on Friday, June 30th.

Recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA with producer Jay Ruston, Hydrograd features the lead tracks “Fabuless” and “Song #3” which are available now available now at all DSPs and streaming services. “Fabuless” is joined by an official music video, directed by Paul Brown, which is streaming below.

Hydrograd is available for pre-order beginning today at all DSPs and via StoneSour.com, with all pre-orders accompanied by instant grat downloads of “Fabuless” and “Song #3”. Exclusive pre-order merch bundles are also available at StoneSour.com.

Stone Sour will celebrate Hydrograd with an epic summer trek alongside fellow Roadrunner recording group Korn. The Serenity of Summer Tour gets underway June 16th at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre and then travels through early August. Presented by Live Nation, support throughout the eclectic tour comes from Babymetal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit StoneSour.com. Stone Sour will also headline the sold-out official Rock On The Range Kick-Off Party, set for May 18th at Columbus, OH’s Express Live, as well as additional headliner and festival slots this summer.

Tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Fabuless” video:

“Song #3”: