SLIPKNOT - Studio Footage Of Drummer JAY WEINBERG Recording "Orphan" Tracks Posted

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is featured in the clip below recording his tracks for the song "Orphan", which appears on the band's latest album, We Are Not Your Kind.

Music Radar recently checked in with the following update, revealing that Weinberg has been dubbed the Best Metal Drummer Of 2019 by vote:

"The winner of this year’s poll for Best Metal Drummer of 2019 (Jay Weinberg) swept the field, earning almost twice as many votes as the rest of the entrants combined. But it’s a group jammed with masters of the double kick blitzkrieg, pounding industrial heaviness, and all-around drumming assault and battery. Line-up changes, lawsuits and offstage mayhem could easily have derailed Slipknot this year, but instead they obliterated the doubters with We Are Not Your Kind. As stylistically diverse as it is implacably furious, the album is a showcase for Jay Weinberg. No wonder his drum clinic tour was a smash."

Check out the rundown, including the likes of Paul Bostaph (Slayer), Jocke Wallgren (Amon Amarth) and Chris Kontos (Machine Head) here.