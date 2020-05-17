SLIPKNOT Take Viewers Behind The Scenes On "Unsainted" Video Shoot

In May 2019, Slipknot unleashed the video for "Unsainted" from their album, We Are Not Your Kind. The clip - which was directed by Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan - along with a just released "Making Of" video, featuring never before seen footage, can be seen below.

In other news, Slipknot have issued the following update in regards to their 2020 touring schedule:

"Unfortunately Slipknot’s summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, will not be happening. Information on Knotfest At Sea will be coming soon. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone’s safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly by their point of purchase, Knotfest At Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information."