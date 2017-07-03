SLIPKNOT To Sit Out Knotfest This Year - “If It Has To Live And Breathe On Your Presence, Then It's Not A Festival, And It's Not For Anybody Else But You,” Says COREY TAYLOR

In an interview with Billboard, Corey Taylor reveals that Slipknot won’t be performing at this year’s Knotfest music festivals. However, Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour, will perform.

Speaking on Stone Sour, Taylor states: “We've got some cool stuff coming down the pike that will happen later," which includes likely appearances at this year's Knotfest festivals - one already announced for October 28th in Toluca, Mexico, and with a US date, again paired with Ozzy Osbourne's OZZFest, expected to be announced on July 10th. Taylor says it will be Stone Sour, and not Slipknot, that he's playing with on those dates.

"Nothing's being written, nothing's being done. Everybody's just doing their thing, which is fine," Taylor says of Slipknot's status. But he's confident the group's absence this year will help Knotfest in the long run.

"I think in a lot of ways your festival has to live past you, or it's not gonna live at all," Taylor explains. "If it has to live and breathe on your presence, then it's not a festival, and it's not for anybody else but you. And for us, it's always been more about the art and the music and everybody... That's why we put so much work into it to begin with, is to really make sure that it was stable and it was strong and the foundation was there."

A short clip of “Vermilion”, from Slipknot’s upcoming Day Of The Gusano documentary is available for streaming below.

Slipknot. A genuine sonic phenomenon, a nine-piece force of nature and one of heavy music's most important, recognizable, uncompromising and creatively ingenious bands. Yet to their millions of fans across the world, affectionately known as 'maggots', Slipknot aren't just a group, they're also a counterculture and a way of life. Those fans play an important role in a new documentary brought to you by MusicScreen, entitled Day Of The Gusano. The 90-minute documentary is to be premiered in more than a thousand screens across the world as a 'one night only' cinematic spectacle on September 6th.

Directed by Slipknot's own M.Shawn Crahan, aka 'Clown', Day Of The Gusano documents the Iowa band's first ever visit to the country in December 2015 and features exclusive interviews with Slipknot's members talking about the importance of their fanbase and the band's long awaited first ever show in Mexico City. Confirmed cities and ticketing for the screenings will be announced in July. Sign up to receive dates and details at this location.

Talking about the movie, Clown tells us, "Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It's been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you."

Guitarist Jim Root continues, "We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico... Not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world."

Day Of The Gusano also chronicles the rabid devotion of the Mexican maggots and sees the band hearing personal, emotive stories from some of their fans, all interspersed with footage from Slipknot's incendiary live show at the inaugural Knotfest Mexico. The film features a full surround soundtrack, so you'll not only hear the show, but you'll 'feel' it as if you were actually there.

To tie in with the movie announcement, Slipknot also launch their #AskSlipknot campaign. Fans are asked to submit their questions to the band on either Facebook or Twitter, using the hashtag, #AskSlipknot, and a selection will be chosen by the band to answer as part of the cinematic screening event. Submit your questions before 13th June in order to be in with a chance of getting your question included.

“Vermilion” clip:

Trailer: