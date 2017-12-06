SLIPKNOT’s Clown, M. SHAWN CRAHAN Added To List Of Speakers For Pollstar Live! Panel 'Underground To Mainstream'

Pollstar Live! boasts a variety of new, engaging panels for 2018 including Underground To Mainstream: What Are Metal And Hip-Hop Doing Right (And Where Does It Go From Here?). Just added to the list of speakers is Slipknot’s M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

Metal and hip-hop are two of the most vibrant live genres in the concert business. Of the two genres, urban music has done a better job of crossing over to mainstream appeal, while hard music has managed to tap into passionate fan loyalty to create successful festivals in a wide array of markets.

Experts from both genres will explore how this success has been achieved and what they can teach each other and the business at large during a panel moderated by Josh Bernstein, Director of Live Events, Townsquare Media. Along with M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, speakers include Rich Best, President - Booking, Los Angeles, Live Nation; Cory Brennan, President, 5B Artist Management; Coolio; Bex Majors, United Talent Agency; and Brent Smith, Partner, WME.

Pollstar Live!, the largest gathering of concert industry professionals in the world, takes place February 6th - 8th at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. For the fourth year, the event will kick off with the one-day Production Live! conference, a day of panels and networking focused the sophisticated productions and special effects that have become integral to live performances.

Latest Reviews