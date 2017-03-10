Sliptrick Records – CONFESSIONS OF A TRAITOR, NATIONAL LAGARDE, NECROPHOR Sign With Label

Sliptrick Records has announced three new bands joining the roster this week and it’s a truly international line-up stretching all the way to the US.

Confessions Of A Traitor

Confessions Of A Traitor are a raw, fearless metallic hardcore outfit hailing from London, England. The band have created a unique sound that resonates with each listen. Driven by positive lyrics, heavy riffs and breakdowns, the band lay down their uncompromising marker with every song. Their hectic live show are a fantastic experience and they plan more gigs this year in combination with the release of their upcoming EP, Illuminate, released via Sliptrick Records later in the year.

National Lagarde

Formed in 2012, US band National Lagarde regale you with their southern charm and murderous grooves. Singer and guitarist, Terry Lagarde, spins tales of dangerous mysteries with rollicking back-beats by Stuart Smith and creepy bass harmonies by Jennifer Kirtlan. Inspired by New Orleans mythology and bayou lore, National Lagarde’s debut album, Story Of A Southern Gentleman (release date to be confirmed), is unexpectedly heavy, melodic and simply pure rock ‘n’ roll. Time to get down and dirty!

Necrophor

Swedish group Necrophor was founded with the purpose to spread “The Word of Chaos” by Henrik Eriksson in late 2012. Shortly afterwards he recruited two of his old comrades from Stormrider (Sweden) and the project came to life. Between 2013 and 2015 the trio recorded three 3-track promos that were released as free downloads and received some good press. In 2016, after expanding to a 4 piece, they entered Sunlight Studio again, this time with the purpose to record the upcoming full-length album Reborn to be released on Sliptrick Records.

Reborn to be released worldwide via Sliptrick Records on May 9th.