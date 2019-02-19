Slovakian Prog Rockers PERSONA GRATA Release New Single "Godspeed" (Video)

Slovakian prog rock band Persona Grata have checked in with the following update:

"Finally! It's been ages since we shared new stuff with you guys, and so today with a lot of hope but mostly with major anxiety we release our new single, 'Godspeed'.

A while ago we had this crazy thought of working on the final sound with the best of the best in the genre. We were extremely lucky that we could make it happen and leave mixing and mastering to the legendary Fascination Street Studios. These guys worked with the bands like Opeth, Devin Townsend, Sepultura and many more. We still can’t believe it! We hope you enjoy our new baby while we humbly wait for your thoughts."

The clip below is Persona Grata's first live video from Prague Sounds Good Festival 2017, where the band had the honor to share the stage with the Black Star Riders and Dream Theater.