Slovenian Thrashers ERUPTION To Release Cloaks Of Oblivion Album In May; “Drones” Single Streaming

Slovenian thrashers Eruption have just finished recording their third full-length album, entitled Cloaks Of Oblivion, due to be released on May 2nd via Xtreem Music. The single “Drones” is available for streaming below.

While some thrash metal bands tend to sharpen their sound, becoming more aggressive, Eruption decided to step out from their traditional Bay Area-influenced sound to a more US power/heavy metal sound in the vein of bands like Sanctuary, Helstar, and Vicious Rumors, all the while still retaining their usual Forbidden, Vio-lence, Death Angel worship.

Cloaks Of Oblivion is a modern classic that is graced with a kick-ass production and cover artwork straight outta the 80s, courtesy of Alex Boca.

Tracklisting:

“Pharos”

“Sanity Ascend”

“Cloaks of Oblivion”

“Drones”

“Reborn Into Demise”

“The Yearning”

“This Barren Existence”

“Seven Archons”

“The Prophet”

“Drones”:

Lineup:

Klemen Kalin - vocals

Andrej Čuk - guitars

Grega Kamenšek - guitars

Nika Krmelj - bass guitars

Ivan Cepanec - drums