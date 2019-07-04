SLUDGEHAMMER Cover PETER GABRIEL's "Sledgehammer"; Music Video

It's been a long time coming, with a band name like Sludgehammer, it was inevitable that the Toronto-based quintet would be doing a cover version of Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer". The two are a perfect pair up, which is demonstrated in the band's new music video covering the track.

The band comments: "After many drunken fan requests, many misspelled marquee billings and many hours spent researching the legalities. We at Sludgehammer are moderately delighted to release our 'Sledgehammer' cover. Peter Gabriel is our band inspiration, he has influenced every riff, blast beat and vocal harmony that we’ve created. We hope this does him some justice we hope you enjoy this as much as we did.”

Though the track is not on the band's latest album, Antechamber, released this past April, new fans can have their eardrums pummelled and destroyed by the heavy groove presented by the band. Those with an ear for Decapitated, Pantera, Lamb Of God, and Cannibal Corpse can dig into this slice of groovy progressive melodic death brutality.

Order the Antechamber album here.

Tracklisting:

"No Control"

"Broken Sea"

"Climatic Death"

"Forsaken Souls"

"Balance Of Life"

"The Long Road"

"Eternal Darkness"

"Supernova Silhouette"

"Line 'Em Up"

"Climatic Death" video:

"No Control":

(Photo - Deborah Lawrence)