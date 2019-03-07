SLUDGEHAMMER To Release Antechamber Album In April; "No Control" Single Streaming

Toronto’s Sludgehammer are ready to pummel the masses with their forthcoming album, Antechamber, ready to destroy eardrums on April 12th.

Heavy and groovy, Sludgehammer delivers the goods with astounding precision and the confidence of a world-class band. The first single, "No Control", with its ferocious drumming that collides with equally aggressive riffs and vocals, is a solid introduction to the pummeling album that Antechamber promises to be. The track can be found below.

“The whole process has been trial by fire. We bring what we have to the table and if it fits our signature blend then we roll with it. Over the years from our first release until now, our sound has matured quite well and it's all thanks to the support and input from our fans and friends that have kept us going down the right path thus far. We can only hope to keep pleasing who we do with our albums while bringing in a new level of fan base due to our more well rounded and heavy-yet-easy listening style.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"No Control"

"Broken Sea"

"Climatic Death"

"Forsaken Souls"

"Balance Of Life"

"The Long Road"

"Eternal Darkness"

"Supernova Silhouette"

"Line 'Em Up"

"No Control":

Tour dates:

April

12 - Toronto, ON - Coalition T.O

13 - Hamilton, ON - Club Absinthe

19 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

20 - Ottawa, ON - Café Dekcuf

27 - Kitchener, ON - Boathouse

May

3 - Brantford, ON - Our Place

11 - London, ON - Old East 765

(Photo - Deborah Lawrence)