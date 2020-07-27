SMACKBOUND Feat. WINTERSUN, STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Release Official Video For "Wall Of Silence"

Smackbound is the new hard rock/metal band from the robust and acclaimed Finnish music scene, who released their debut album, 20/20, via Frontiers Music Srl on June 12th. An official video for the album opener, "Wall Of Silence", can be seen below.

The album was recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, produced by Tuomas Yli-Jaskari mixed and mastered by Jesse Vainio (Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica, Poets Of The Fall).

Tracklisting:

"Wall Of Silence"

"Drive It Like You Stole It"

"Close To Sober"

"Run"

"The Game"

"Those Who Burn"

"Hey Motherfuckers"

"Troublemaker"

"Date With The Devil"

"Wind And Water"

"Wall Of Silence" video:

"Close To Sober" video:

"Those Who Burn" lyric video:

"Drive It Like You Stole It" video:

"The Game" video:

Lineup:

Netta Laurenne - Vocals

Teemu Mäntysaari - Guitars

Rolf Pilve - Drums

Vili Itäpelto - Keyboards

Tuomas Yli-Jaskari - Bass