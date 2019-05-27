SMALL TOWN TITANS Team Up with MATT JAMES Of BLACKTOP MOJO To Cover TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike"

York, PA heavy rock band Small Town Titans have paired frontman Phill Freeman with Blacktop Mojo's Matt James for a cover of the Temple Of The Dog classic, "Hunger Strike".

"The stars aligned with this one. The fact that we were all able to pay tribute to our musical heroes, and record it live off the floor in one of the best studios in the country with two of the best producers in the world is something I think both of our bands can be proud of. We're really grateful to Matt and Blacktop Mojo for lending their name and talents to this tribute. It was a magical experience." - Phil Freeman (vocals)

With a love for playing live, a Small Town Titans show has evolved into more than a concert. It’s an event, with a setlist that’s decided right before the show, and plenty of stage banter in between songs. The band simply hits the stage to deliver an energy driven show using guitars, drums, and their voices. Nothing more, nothing less. This approach to their live performances has led to them sharing the stage with acts such as: Highly Suspect, Papa Roach, Black Stone Cherry, Pop Evil, and more.

